Mayim Bialik to Host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ on ABC This Fall

Jeopardy! is heading to primetime once again this fall as ABC announced plans for a special series run of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Similar to the network’s recent run of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, this latest competition will pit celebrity contestants against one another for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. The format has been done in the past on the game show which will be helmed by primetime host Mayim Bialik.

Celebrity Jeopardy! has become well-known in pop culture, not just from the game show, but from the Saturday Night Live spoof that often featured Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek and Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery.

Currently in its 38th season, Jeopardy!‘s syndicated run has featured Bialik and Ken Jennings as alternating hosts. Similar to the syndicated show, Michael Davies is slated to serve as an executive producer on this latest primetime special which follows the show’s prior primetime run with the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

This run on ABC is slated to run in the 8/7c timeslot on Sundays this fall with an exact premiere date still pending. It will air after America’s Funniest Home Videos and before the aforementioned Celebrity Wheel of Fortune which is proceeded by The Rookie.

Stay tuned for more updates on the primetime series run as we get closer to fall.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Coming Fall 2022, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC