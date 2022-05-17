The Resident looks back at a date night for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and his late wife, nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), in the Season 5 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of that happy time (before her tragic death) as well as how he’s doing in the present.

In a glimpse at one of the episode’s flashbacks, Nic can’t believe that Conrad remembers the song that was playing on their first date (“Neon Moon”), and he pulls her onto the dance floor. “This is nice,” she says. It’s a sweet moment.

See Also Emily VanCamp Returning for 'The Resident' Season 5 Finale Executive producer Peter Elkoff shares details of the flashbacks to a date night for Conrad and Nic.

That transitions, however, into the present-day, as Conrad remembers that time, and when he sees Winston (Stephen Wallem) talking to Nurse Hundley (Denitra Isler) about a patient. He asks him to talk and explains as they walk, “I have a personal question for you, if you don’t mind me asking… you know I lost my wife.” Yes, Winston’s so sorry. “Devon [Manish Dayal] told me you lost someone, too, a partner who died suddenly,” Conrad explains. They were together almost 20 years, but then he had a heart attack, Winston says. The grief was “overwhelming,” he says. “How did you cope?” Conrad asks. Watch the clip above for more from the conversation, including Conrad sharing what’s on his mind and Winston’s advice.

The episode is entitled “Neon Moon,” and sees Conrad contemplate his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic. Plus, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian (Andrew McCarthy), who collapsed at the end of the penultimate episode, is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit (Jane Leeves) and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) celebrate their engagement and Padma (Aneesha Joshi) receives the news she has been waiting for.

The Resident, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 17, 8/7c, Fox