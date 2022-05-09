‘Doctor Who’: Stars React to Ncuti Gatwa Being Cast as New Doctor

It was announced on Sunday that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be the next start of Doctor Who, taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the beloved Time Lord.

The reaction to the news came thick and fast, with Gatwa’s fellow Sex Education co-stars being some of the first to wish him well. “My Doctor,” wrote Emma Mackey on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the casting announcement. Aimee Lou Wood, also a star of the hit comedy series, shared a similar post, simply writing, “Crying.”

It’s A Sin stars Omari Douglas and Lydia West, who were both rumored for the role in the weeks leading up to the announcement, also commented on Gatwa’s casting. “To be honest, when people were saying it was going to be me, it was news to me!” Douglas told Digital Spy during the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet.

“I know Ncuti, and he’s incredibly talented, and we came from similar theatre communities, so I’m so chuffed that Jodie’s going to be passing the baton on to him,” Douglas continued. “He’s more than ready to be doing something like this, and he’s gonna pave the way for so many more brilliant people.”

West added: “I wasn’t in the running. No, I was not, and I’m so happy with Ncuti. I think he’s absolutely brilliant. I can’t wait to see it. Whatever Russell (T. Davies) touches is just amazing, as we know. And I think Ncuti’s, he’s brilliant, and just the perfect successor. So I’m thrilled.”

Gatwa, who is the fourth Scottish actor to play the Doctor, also received the seal of approval from several former Doctor Who stars, including the Seventh Doctor himself, Sylvester McCoy, who wrote, “Welcome Ncuti, and especially delighted to welcome another Scot!”

The Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith, also gave a big thumbs up, saying at the Paris Fan Festival, “I think [Gatwa’s] going to be brilliant. I think he’s going to be truly brilliant. I think it’s an inspired piece of casting, and along with Russell, who’s such a great leader of that show… honestly, I think it’s an inspired bit of casting and I’m really, really excited for the show.”

Karen Gillan, who played the Doctor’s companion Amy Pond, also shared the exciting news with her Twitter followers, while Georgia Tennant, who plays the Doctor’s daughter Jenny on both TV and in the Big Finish audio adventures, responded with a simple, “Hello Dad.”