‘United States of Al’ Canceled After Two Seasons

It’s the end of the road for the Chuck Lorre-produced United States of Al, as CBS has decided to cancel the comedy series after two seasons.

According to Deadline, the eye network made the calls to inform the show’s higher-ups on Wednesday evening. The sophomore sitcom was one of two Lorre-produced comedies on the bubble, alongside B Positive, which has a better chance of renewal in light of Al‘s cancellation. If B Positive is picked up, it will join Lorre’s Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola on the 2022-23 schedule.

United States of Al was created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari and revolved around Al (Adhir Kalyan), an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Columbus, Ohio, with his friend Riley (Parker Young), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. The show follows the pair as they readjust to their regular lives in America, with Al making it his mission to help Riley reconcile with his estranged wife, Vanessa (Kelli Goss).

In addition to Kalyan, Young, and Goss, the series also starred Dean Norris as Art Dugan, Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie Dugan, Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel Dugan, Brian Thomas Smith as Freddy, Rachel Bay Jones as Lois, Azita Ghanizada as Ariana, Amanda Payton as Holly, Blake Clark as Wayne, and John Ross Bowie as Professor Brett Williams.

The series premiered on April 1, 2021, and was initially met with criticism for its stereotypical portrayals, use of antiquated tropes, and casting of an Indo-South African actor to play an Afghan lead. However, others praised the show for its attempts to diversify television and the way it reflected the U.S.’ withdrawal form Afghanistan.

Season 2 still has two remaining episodes, with the series finale slated to air Thursday, May 19.

United States of Al, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS