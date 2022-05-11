‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Sneak Peek: Why Mickey Must Win Trevor’s Trial (VIDEO)

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) may be about to lose a high-profile client, video game mogul Trevor Elliot (Christopher Gorham), on The Lincoln Lawyer, if he can’t assure him that his upcoming trial will go exactly as he wants it to in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the new Netflix series.

“The one thing that I have left is my legacy,” as well as the technology he created and company he and his wife built from it, Trevor tells his lawyer. But Mickey wonders what that has to do with anything. “I negotiated a deal, Mickey. A very lucrative one for my company to be acquired, for our technology to be licensed all across the industry. That deal is how I cement my place in history,” the man accused of murdering his wife explains. “That deal is how my investors get paid. But if this goes on any longer or God forbid, we lose, that deal goes away, and then I really will have lost everything. But that’s not going to happen, is it, Mickey?” Watch the clip above for more.

The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in Michael Connelly’s series. It follows Mickey, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

The series also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. The series was developed for television by Ted Humphrey who serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios, and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Series Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix