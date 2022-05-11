‘Married at First Sight’: Katina & Olajuwon Disagree in Decision Day First Look (VIDEO)

Decision Day is almost here for the Season 14 couples of Married at First Sight and we have your exclusive first look at the action with a sneak peek clip.

In the segment, above, Katina and Olajuwon sit with experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles to talk through their experience with Lifetime‘s reality series. And while viewers will have to tune into the full episode to find out whether they decide to stay married or not, this brief tease is offering insight into the pivotal conversation.

The conversation begins with the differences of opinion that Katina and Olajuwon seem to have when it comes to their timelines regarding education, traveling, and family planning. Dr. Pepper is the first to ask about this, pressing Katina for answers over whether they’ve resolved this matter or not.

“I definitely wouldn’t compromise on my education,” Katina begins to say. “I can still travel with you but it might not be twice a month like you want and then children… I want children in two years, but I’m not pressed to have a child within two years,” she further explains.

In other words, Katina’s not worried if she doesn’t have kids on the two-year timeline, admitting that if it’s a year off then that’s fine. The look on Olajuwon’s face suggests that he doesn’t necessarily agree, but he’s remaining mostly quiet on the matter, hinting briefly that the future is undecided.

When Pastor Cal asks about establishing their roles within the relationship, Katina mentions how Olajuwon expects a traditional wife who cooks and cleans. He admits that being with Katina in that regard is a sacrifice for him before mentioning that she doesn’t have a skill for cooking, calling one of her recent dishes “inedible.”

See how the experts and Katina react in the clip, above, and don’t miss Decision Day on Married at First Sight this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime