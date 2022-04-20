‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Noi Gets Vulnerable With Steve About Her Past (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is quickly approaching its Season 14 Decision Day reveals, but before the couples can make a choice about their future, Noi and Steve are digging into some of the deeper topics of marriage.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the latest episode, “Past Lives, Open Minds,” the couples are looking back on their pasts and getting vulnerable about their emotions, starting with Noi and Steve. While attempting to bond over some dancing, the couple sits to chat about more serious things, particularly Noi’s struggles to be vulnerable and honest with her emotions.

“The reason why music is so important to me now and when I was growing up is because we weren’t encouraged to really express our anger,” explains Noi in the clip, above. “When we were emotional or upset, that just wasn’t acceptable in our household.

“So, I think for me it was a really good emotional release,” she continues. “It would just make me feel better. It just wasn’t something I had grown up doing.”

Her candid reveal helps Steve understand her a little more and is a clear juxtaposition from his own experience growing up in which creativity and emotions were supported. “It was a bit sad to hear that she wasn’t able to express her emotions,” Steve admits.

See the full segment ahead of the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight and don’t miss Season 14’s continuation on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime