WWII Drama in ‘Mincemeat,’ ‘Dinosaur Apocalypse’ on ‘Nova,’ Disney’s ‘Quest,’ A ‘Flash’ Funeral

Colin Firth and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen star in the WWII caper Operation Mincemeat on Netflix. In a two-hour Nova special set in North Dakota, Sir David Attenborough explores how the dinosaurs became extinct. Reality TV meets fantasy in the Disney+ “hybrid competition” The Quest. Team Flash holds a “Funeral for a Friend,” saying goodbye to one of their own.

Oscar winner Colin Firth (currently in The Staircase on HBO Max) and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen star in a fascinating fact-based WWII caper as intelligence officers who come up with an audacious scheme to slip misinformation to the Nazis. The plan: plant false intel on a corpse dressed as a military courier, set him adrift in the ocean and hope for the best. Kelly Macdonald co-stars as the secretary both men fall for. Hey guys, there’s a war to win first.

With the help of newly unearthed fossils from a North Dakota dig, and CGI special effects, Sir David Attenborough brings alive the final days of the dinosaurs some 66 million years ago when an asteroid wiped them out and ended the Cretaceous period. In the two-hour Nova special, scientists led by paleontologist Robert DePalma discover rare fossils that may be connected to that pivotal earth-shaking impact.

As if a Dungeons & Dragons game had magically come to life, this immersive series from producers of The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye creates a tangible fantasy world called Everealm, into which eight teenage heroes, or Paladins, enter to take on a series of challenges. Their quest involves taking on an evil Sorceress to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Familiar plot, new approach.

The Flash

Let’s hope none of The Quest’s Paladins meet a similar fate as the late, lamented Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), whose encounter with Deathstorm has left the rest of Team Flash grieving. In an episode titled “Funeral for a Friend,” the survivors go after a bank-robbing Meta to distract them from their mourning.

The Conners

Last week, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) patched up their differences and decided to get married. But before they can share their impulsive and joyful news to the rest of the family, they learn that Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Neville (Nat Faxon), and her daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) and Aldo (Tony Cavalero), have similar good news to share. You know we’re heading toward season-finale time when couples begin planning their weddings.

