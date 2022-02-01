‘Players’: First Look at the Paramount+ Mockumentary Series (PHOTO)

From the Peabody Award-winning creators of Netflix’s American Vandal comes the new mockumentary series Players, which will premiere on Paramount+. The Viacom CBS streamer released a first look image at the new series from co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault about a fictional esports team looking to nab their first victory in years.

“Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together,” reads the show’s description.

Featured in the first look are cast members Noh Arrow Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, and Youngbin Chung as the series’ main video gaming crew. No additional casting has been announced.

For those unfamiliar with the world of online gaming, Riot Game’s League of Legends has quickly become the biggest esports game on the planet, with its 2020 World Championship Finals garnering an audience of 23.04 million viewers.

CBS will produce the series in association with Funny or Die and Riot Games, with Yacenda and Perrault as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Tim McAuliffe, Ari Lubet, and Todd Sellers. Yacenda is also set to direct.

The series joins the streamer’s ever-growing comedy lineup, which includes hit series like iCarly, No Activity, For Heaven’s Sake, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, The Harper House, and more.

Players, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+