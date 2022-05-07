Fred Savage Fired From ‘The Wonder Years’ Over Allegations of ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

Fred Savage has been fired from his role as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years, ABC‘s reboot of the original hit series of the ’80s and ’90s starring Savage.

According to Deadline, Savage was let go after three separate allegations of misconduct on the set of the series, which spurred an investigation (sources say Savage cooperated fully).

See Also 'The Wonder Years': How Did the Reboot Compare to the Original? (POLL) This reimagined version takes on a new perspective as it explores the '60s through the eyes of a young Black boy.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” Wonder Years producer 20th Television said in a statement. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Savage has yet to comment on the situation.

This is not the first time the actor and longtime TV director — who most recently starred in Netflix’s Friends From College — has faced issues on set. In 2018, he and Fox were sued by Youngjoo Hwang, a costumer on his sitcom The Grinder, after she claimed that he created a hostile work environment for women. According to Hwang, Savage hit her arm and yelled at her not to touch him when she attempted to dust his outfit on set.

The network conducted an investigation and said they found no evidence of wrongdoing. At the time, Savage said in a statement that “none of the accusations being leveled at me are true.”

The Wonder Years has yet to be renewed for a second season.