Ricky Gervais Sets ‘Supernature’ Stand-Up Special at Netflix

Ricky Gervais‘ hit series After Life may have come to an end with Season 3, but the comedian isn’t cutting ties with Netflix anytime soon as he sets his latest stand-up special, Supernature, with the streamer.

Supernature is the Emmy-winning performer’s second Netflix stand-up special which is officially set to launch on Tuesday, May 24. Gervais’ previous stand-up special with the platform was titled Humanity and launched in 2018.

In Supernature, Gervais offers his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cat, and debunks the supernatural, coming to the conclusion that nature is super enough. The actor, writer, and comedian recently wrapped his final season of After Life which debuted for the first time in 2019. Gervais served as writer, creator, and director on all 18 installments of the drama which centered around his character Tony, who is struggling to maintain a personable demeanor following the death of his wife.

After Tony’s wife dies, his nice-guy persona is altered into an impulsive, devil-may-care attitude; taking his old world by storm. Along with his Netflix successes, Gervais is best known for co-creating the original British version of The Office alongside Stephen Merchant.

Gervais has won two Emmys, one for the American version of The Office and another for his role in the comedy series Extras. Gervais has notably hosted the Golden Globes in past years, serving up his signature style of comedy in the emceeing gig.

Don’t miss the comedian’s latest project by checking out Supernature when the comedy special begins streaming on Netflix later this month.

