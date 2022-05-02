Bravo Shows to Stream Next-Day on Peacock

Peacock is the new streaming home for Bravo. Starting Monday, May 2, select Bravo titles will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock, which were previously streaming next-day on Hulu.

The move kicks off with The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, which premiered Sunday, May 1, as well as Top Chef, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Past seasons of those three titles are also streaming now on Peacock.

In-season Bravo shows will also be available for next-day streaming on Peacock starting May 2. This includes Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House, Kandi and the Gang, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And recently completed seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Million Dollar Listing New York, and Vanderpump Rules will be available.

Later this year, new episodes of Love Match Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Dubai can be watched on the platform, as well as returning series Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Married to Medicine, and Below Deck: Mediterranean.

Bravo shows were previously available on Peacock, but on a delay. Come September 2022, all Bravo shows will stream exclusively on Peacock. But the above titles are moving platforms early.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, said in a statement. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to theBravo brand across all our platforms.”

“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,” Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, said. “Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episodes, Sundays, 8/7c, Bravo, Next-Day Streaming, Peacock