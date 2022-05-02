‘RHOA’: Marlo Hampton Keeps Peaches ‘Nice, Sweet & Juicy’ In Season 14 (VIDEO)

Marlo Hampton got her peach. After being a friend of The Real Housewives for 10 years, Hampton was finally bumped up to cast member for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, which premiered Sunday, May 1 on Bravo.

Ahead of the exciting new season, Marlo chatted with TV Insider about her sweet new gig, dishing on what to expect of this season’s share of joys and drama. She joins returning stars Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield in a string of episodes that’s bound to entertain. And also new to the cast is former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross, who Marlo calls “bubbly and family-orientated.”

Marlo was originally brought on to The Real Housewives of Atlanta through her friendship with the OG housewife, NeNe Leakes, who won’t be part of Season 14. Throughout her time as a friend of the series, how she makes her money has been a repeated topic. The Season 14 premiere shows one of her money-making ventures, Le’Archive, and introduces her home life with her two nephews. With this closer look into her life, Marlo says she’s looking most forward to fans “seeing all of me.”

“I’m an open book. I don’t hide anything. I’m very authentic to who I am, and it’s just gonna be great for them to see I go through issues just like everyone else,” she says. “I’m still fabulous now, don’t get it twisted. But I have problems day-to-day just like anyone else.”

Viewers will get to see Marlo’s everyday life as a full-time “Munty” (mom/aunty) to her two nephews, and she assures “all my fabulousness and my craziness” will be on full display all season long.

When asked what she brings to the table for Season 14, the star simply says, “I bring the table. Let’s just say this, I’m keeping a lot of girls’ peaches nice and juicy.” We’re intrigued! As for the drama to come, expect Marlo and Kandi to get into one of their biggest fights to date.

“We definitely did make up,” Marlo shares of their upcoming feud. “I can’t wait for you to see it, ’cause I want to see what side you’re on.”

