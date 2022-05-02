‘Iron Chef’ Returns With ‘Quest for an Iron Legend’ on Netflix — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

The iconic, epic culinary battle that is Iron Chef is back.

“So, feeling hungry old friend?” Alton Brown asks Mark Dacascos in the official teaser for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. “Hungry for battle!” Dacascos exclaims. “What a coincidence because that’s exactly what’s on the menu,” Brown tells him before passing him apple, which he bites. Chefs once again battle head-to-head in the new series, premiering on Netflix on Wednesday, June 15. Watch the teaser below.

Brown returns to the kitchen stadium to host with Kristen Kish. Dacascos reprises his role of The Chairman. Based on Fuji Television Network’s format, the series is reborn with a supersized approach.

“It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations,” Netflix teases of the eight-episode series. “The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever ‘Iron Legend.'”

Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub serve as executive producers for the series produced by Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions. Netflix will also be releasing Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil this year.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Netflix