Who Are the Chefs of Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’?

Former Iron Chef America host Alton Brown is back as the host of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and Mark Dacascos returns as “The Chairman,” but otherwise, the Netflix show is unlike past Iron Chef iterations. For starters, Kitchen Stadium has been “reimagined” for the new series — which starts streaming on Wednesday, June 15 — and former Top Chef winner Kristen Kish is joining Brown as co-host.

Plus, the Challenger Chefs will cross knives with five new Iron Chefs: Marcus Samuelsson, Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, and Ming Tsai. Longtime Iron Chef viewers may recognize some of those names, but for those of you unacquainted with these culinary talents, we have the rundown on all five of the new Iron Chefs below.