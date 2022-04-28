James Corden to Exit ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

James Corden will officially exit CBS‘s The Late Late Show in 2023 as the longtime host extended his contract for one more year and will depart ahead of next summer.

As Corden prepares to say his goodbyes, he’ll have hosted the late-night talk show for eight and a half years by the time he exits. News of Corden leaving was unveiled by Deadline, which spoke to the performer and TV personality about the decision behind it.

“It’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” he told the outlet. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden took over for previous Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson who hosted the program from 2005 to 2015 when Corden started on March 23 of that year. Meanwhile, Corden had signed a contract to host the show a year prior in 2014.

Over his years with the program, Corden has introduced several viral segments ranging from the fan-favorite Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical. Notable guests have ranged from Paul McCartney and Adele to Prince Harry. The Late Late Show‘s viral presence has been reflected in the show’s YouTube stats which include nearly 10 billion views for its overall page with 27 million subscribers.

Corden was reportedly offered several renewal options with a three-year extension, a two-year extension, and a rolling one-year deal prior to his decision. “My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” he shared.

As for what’s on the horizon after the show, Corden isn’t sure and wouldn’t say whether he plans to stay in Los Angeles or return to the U.K. “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out,” he told the outlet. “I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.”

Either way, Corden has some big plans for his ending with the show as he revealed, “my intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang.”

catch his remaining episodes over the next year.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37am/11:37pm c, CBS