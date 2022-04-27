Netflix Summer Film Slate: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Hustle’ & More Release Dates
Whether you like rom-com, action, drama, family, comedy, or any other type of movie, Netflix has you covered this summer.
The streaming service has announced release dates and released some new images from its summer 2022 film slate. That includes The Gray Man (starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas), Hustle (with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah), Spiderhead (with Chris Hemsworth), Me Time (with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg), Day Shift (with Jamie Foxx), and the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime.
Check out the slate below.
Friday, May 6
Along for the Ride
The Takedown (France)
Thar (India)
Wednesday, May 11
Operation Mincemeat
Friday, May 13
Senior Year
Thursday, May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Argentina)
Friday, June 3
Interceptor
Wednesday, June 8
Hustle
Tuesday, June 14
Halftime
Wednesday, June 15
The Wrath of God (Argentina)
Friday, June 17
Spiderhead
Sunday, June 19
Civil
Wednesday, June 22
Love & Gelato (Italy)
Wednesday, July 6
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
Friday, July 8
The Sea Beast
Dangerous Liaisons (France)
Friday, July 15
Persuasion
Friday, July 22
The Gray Man
Friday, July 29
Purple Hearts
Friday, August 5
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Friday, August 12
13: The Musical
Day Shift
Friday, August 26
Me Time
Summer TBA
Beauty
Buba: Once Upon a Crime (Germany)
Carter (Korea)
Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
Fenced In (Brazil)
For Jojo (Germany)
I Came By (UK)
The Man From Toronto
Pipa (Argentina)
Seoul Vibe (Korea)
Togo (Uruguay)
Wedding Season
Thursday, September 1
Love in the Villa