Netflix Summer Film Slate: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Hustle’ & More Release Dates

Whether you like rom-com, action, drama, family, comedy, or any other type of movie, Netflix has you covered this summer.

The streaming service has announced release dates and released some new images from its summer 2022 film slate. That includes The Gray Man (starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas), Hustle (with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah), Spiderhead (with Chris Hemsworth), Me Time (with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg), Day Shift (with Jamie Foxx), and the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime.

Check out the slate below.

Friday, May 6

Along for the Ride

The Takedown (France)

Thar (India)

Wednesday, May 11

Operation Mincemeat

Friday, May 13

Senior Year

Thursday, May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Argentina)

Friday, June 3

Interceptor

Wednesday, June 8

Hustle

Tuesday, June 14

Halftime

Wednesday, June 15

The Wrath of God (Argentina)

Friday, June 17

Spiderhead

Sunday, June 19

Civil

Wednesday, June 22

Love & Gelato (Italy)

Wednesday, July 6

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Friday, July 8

The Sea Beast

Dangerous Liaisons (France)

Friday, July 15

Persuasion

Friday, July 22

The Gray Man

Friday, July 29

Purple Hearts

Friday, August 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Friday, August 12

13: The Musical

Day Shift

Friday, August 26

Me Time

Summer TBA

Beauty

Buba: Once Upon a Crime (Germany)

Carter (Korea)

Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)

Fenced In (Brazil)

For Jojo (Germany)

I Came By (UK)

The Man From Toronto

Pipa (Argentina)

Seoul Vibe (Korea)

Togo (Uruguay)

Wedding Season

Thursday, September 1

Love in the Villa