‘This Is Going to Hurt’: First Look at Ben Whishaw’s New Comedy-Drama (PHOTOS)

A new series coming to AMC+ and Sundance Now highlights the highs and lows of one of the wards in a hospital.

This Is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international memoir of the same name, will debut on Thursday, June 2 on the streaming services, with episodes dropping weekly. AMC+ also released first-look photos (above and below) of the comedy-drama TV adaptation starring Ben Whishaw.

The limited series was created, written, and executive produced by Kay. It “rejoices in the laugh-out-loud highs, while pulling no punches in its depiction of the gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynecology and obstetrics ward,” according to AMC+.

This Is Going to Hurt follows Whishaw’s Adam, a doctor finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy. While he’s junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, he’s also senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam clings to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

The comedy-drama also stars Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire, Dame Harriet Walter, Rory Fleck Byrne, and Tom Durant-Pritchard.

This Is Going To Hurt is commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, is executive produced by Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone for Sister, James Farrell for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC One, and Dan McDermott for AMC. Whishaw also serves as an executive producer. The series is produced by Holly Pullinger with Lucy Forbes directing the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley directing the final three episodes.

This Is Going to Hurt, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 2, AMC+ & Sundance Now