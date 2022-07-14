‘Resident Evil,’ ‘Hurt’ Finale, Secrets of Victoria’s Secret, ‘Party’ Time

The horror franchise Resident Evil finds a new home on Netflix with an eight-hour season split between two timelines. The harried ob-gyn of the AMC+ medical dramedy This Is Going to Hurt faces a reckoning in the series finale. A docuseries exposé looks behind the glitz of the Victoria’s Secret brand. Party animals Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus seek 101 Places to Party Before You Die in a truTV comedy-travel series.

Netflix

Resident Evil

Series Premiere

The horror-themed video game just keeps on giving. After six movies and a big-screen reboot, Resident Evil makes its inevitable transition to streaming with an eight-episode adaptation that toggles between a 2022 timeline (“three months before the end”) in a squeaky-clean New Raccoon City and a post-apocalyptic nightmare-scape in London 2036 (“14 years after the end”). That’s where Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) is fighting hordes of mutant-zombie “zeroes,” gruesome giant monsters and the nefarious Umbrella Corporation that’s responsible for it all. Flashbacks to 2022 reveal a younger Jade (Tamara Smart) and her half-sister Billie (Siena Agudong) growing ever more concerned—for good reason—about their father Albert’s (Lance Reddick) experiments at Umbrella with the drug Joy. Not much joy to be had here, but you already knew that.

Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC

This Is Going to Hurt

Series Finale

The finale of the UK’s terrific dark dramedy about life (and death) within an underfunded maternity ward picks up two months after the previous episode’s tragic twist. Adam (Ben Whishaw) knows his job is on the line as he faces a malpractice tribunal, but how far will he go to keep it? And does he even want to?

Hulu

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

Series Premiere

A three-part docuseries from investigative journalist/director Matt Tyrnauer takes a hard look at the rise, reign and scandalous implosion of the lingerie company through a revealing study of the fashion brand’s former CEO, Les Wexner. Secrets exposed include the brand’s association with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein in the underworld of fashion.

101 Places To Party Before You Die

Series Premiere 10:30/9:30c

Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) and improv comedian Jon Gabrus are such dedicated party animals that they’ll go anywhere to have a high old time. Their buddy-comedy travelogue is devoted to eating and drinking and other forms of indulgence, starting with a stopover in Denver, where getting a Rocky Mountain High at the International Church of Cannabis is the first order of business. Future destinations include Maui, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland and Atlanta.

Prashant Gupta/FX

The Old Man

10/9c

The spy thriller, which hit a talky patch in recent episodes, picks up the pace in the first season’s penultimate episode as Dan Chase/Henry Dixon (Jeff Bridges) and Zoe/Marcia (Amy Brenneman) make their move in Morocco, but not before Zoe gets another debrief about playing the espionage game: “Once you turn it on, you can’t turn it off,” Dan/Henry warns her. FBI assistant director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is also facing a reckoning with protegee/mole Angela/Emily (Alia Shawkat) when treacherous events bring cat and mouse ever closer.

Inside Thursday TV: