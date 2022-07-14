‘Resident Evil,’ ‘Hurt’ Finale, Secrets of Victoria’s Secret, ‘Party’ Time
The horror franchise Resident Evil finds a new home on Netflix with an eight-hour season split between two timelines. The harried ob-gyn of the AMC+ medical dramedy This Is Going to Hurt faces a reckoning in the series finale. A docuseries exposé looks behind the glitz of the Victoria’s Secret brand. Party animals Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus seek 101 Places to Party Before You Die in a truTV comedy-travel series.
Resident Evil
The horror-themed video game just keeps on giving. After six movies and a big-screen reboot, Resident Evil makes its inevitable transition to streaming with an eight-episode adaptation that toggles between a 2022 timeline (“three months before the end”) in a squeaky-clean New Raccoon City and a post-apocalyptic nightmare-scape in London 2036 (“14 years after the end”). That’s where Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) is fighting hordes of mutant-zombie “zeroes,” gruesome giant monsters and the nefarious Umbrella Corporation that’s responsible for it all. Flashbacks to 2022 reveal a younger Jade (Tamara Smart) and her half-sister Billie (Siena Agudong) growing ever more concerned—for good reason—about their father Albert’s (Lance Reddick) experiments at Umbrella with the drug Joy. Not much joy to be had here, but you already knew that.
This Is Going to Hurt
The finale of the UK’s terrific dark dramedy about life (and death) within an underfunded maternity ward picks up two months after the previous episode’s tragic twist. Adam (Ben Whishaw) knows his job is on the line as he faces a malpractice tribunal, but how far will he go to keep it? And does he even want to?
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons
A three-part docuseries from investigative journalist/director Matt Tyrnauer takes a hard look at the rise, reign and scandalous implosion of the lingerie company through a revealing study of the fashion brand’s former CEO, Les Wexner. Secrets exposed include the brand’s association with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein in the underworld of fashion.
101 Places To Party Before You Die
Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) and improv comedian Jon Gabrus are such dedicated party animals that they’ll go anywhere to have a high old time. Their buddy-comedy travelogue is devoted to eating and drinking and other forms of indulgence, starting with a stopover in Denver, where getting a Rocky Mountain High at the International Church of Cannabis is the first order of business. Future destinations include Maui, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland and Atlanta.
The Old Man
The spy thriller, which hit a talky patch in recent episodes, picks up the pace in the first season’s penultimate episode as Dan Chase/Henry Dixon (Jeff Bridges) and Zoe/Marcia (Amy Brenneman) make their move in Morocco, but not before Zoe gets another debrief about playing the espionage game: “Once you turn it on, you can’t turn it off,” Dan/Henry warns her. FBI assistant director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is also facing a reckoning with protegee/mole Angela/Emily (Alia Shawkat) when treacherous events bring cat and mouse ever closer.
Inside Thursday TV:
- Croc That Ate Jaws Enhanced (7/6c, National Geographic): The 10th annual SharkFest continues with a look of clashes between crocodiles and sharks, followed by Shark Side of the Moon (9/8c), which investigates the connection between lunar cycles and shark activity, and the self-explanatory Sharks That Eat Everything (10/9c).
- Even Turner Classic Movies is getting into the shark swim of things with a prime-time lineup including 1932’s Tiger Shark (8/7c), which is actually a romance; the 1956 thriller The Sharkfighters (9:30/8:30c), 1950’s Killer Shark (11/10c) and from 1975, Shark’s Treasure (12:30 am/11:30c).
- Top Gear (10/9c, BBC America): Now that hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have their racing licenses, what better way to kick off a new season than to head to racing epicenter Florida to try their hand at motorsports, including a NASCAR-style showdown in old police cars.
- Streaming highlights include new seasons of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart celebrity talk show on Peacock, the BET+ nightclub melodrama All the Queen’s Men and the dating show Fboy Island on HBO Max; a spinoff of the animated Kung Fu Panda titled The Dragon Knight on Netflix, again starring Jack Black; and on discovery+, The Bond, a heartwarming four-part nature series about the special relationship between humans and animals.