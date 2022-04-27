[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 17 “60 Minutes.”]

Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) may be ready to have a baby but, like their relationship thus far on A Million Little Things, that gets complicated — and more than a bit awkward for one of them — in the latest episode.

Upon learning that Gary was not the father of Maggie’s baby last year, their doctor suggests they check his sperm count and motility. Gary goes home to collect the sample, but as he’s on his way to drop it off at the lab — he must do so in an hour — he runs into car trouble. Fortunately, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) stops by to see Maggie (who’s not home) after reading about the memorial for Peter (Andrew Leeds), her music teacher who assaulted her. Gary claims he has an appointment with a chiropractor while getting a ride from her, only for her to accidentally throw out the bag with his sample at a gas station, then for them to run into traffic after he’s ‘fessed up and they’ve retrieved it.

Though Gary decides to forget about the timer and talk to Sophie about how she’s feeling about the memorial, she ultimately ends up being the one to ensure the sample makes it to the lab in time by running it there herself. But later, the doctor calls to report that Gary’s sperm count isn’t as high as they’d like. Gary and Maggie should come in to talk options.

Miller teases what’s next.

What’s ahead in Maggie and Gary’s journey to become parents after that call from the doctor?

Allison Miller: They’re going to do everything they can to try to get pregnant. That may involve more testing and maybe going the IVF route. They’re in it to win it.

And how is their relationship as they navigate this latest obstacle? Are they still solid?

They are solid. I think if anything, this obstacle is going to bring them even closer, which is what they’ve proven through the seasons. Things may kind of tear them apart temporarily, but I think these two are really good at navigating difficulties together now.

Is Maggie leaning on anyone else during this besides Gary? We saw them try to keep it from their friends, which didn’t even last one episode.

Yeah, they’re terrible at keeping secrets. These people are just not great at that. Yes, she does lean on some other people. Someone else does show up as a big support for Maggie.

Are we going to see her mother (Melora Hardin) again?

I don’t know! Don’t ask me that!

What can you tease about how the season ends for Maggie and for Maggie and Gary?

The season ends in a really wonderful, heartwarming, special way, and also a very difficult, challenging way. That is really all I feel like I can say about the end of the season for these two.

What’s been your favorite scene to film this season?

There are a few of them, but I would have to say during the birthday party scenes, we end up in the hospital because of Katherine [Grace Park], and I was sitting in between Cam [Ryan Hansen] and Gary and across from us was Rome [Romany Malco], Regina [Christina Moses], and Theo [Tristan Byon], and watching Romany and Christina interacting in that scene was probably my favorite part of the season. … It’s impossible to film all of us together because we won’t shut up [Laughs] but it’s really, really fun when we get to all be in the same room together.

