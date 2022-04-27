‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam NBC News For ‘Insensitive’ Tweet About Champ Mattea Roach

Fans have blasted NBC News after the network’s official Twitter account referred to current Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach by her sexual orientation rather than her name.

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Halifax, Nova Scotia won her 16th game in a row on Tuesday, April 26, taking her total winnings to $368,981. While many viewers have been praising Roach on social media, a poorly worded tweet from NBC News has garnered backlash.

“The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in ‘Jeopardy!’ history,” the news network tweeted on Monday. The tweet linked to an article detailing Roach’s impressive performance on the long-running game show.

The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. https://t.co/D8HrFU1cJT — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 25, 2022

But some fans questioned why the tweet needed to include Roach’s sexual orientation, while others mocked the network for its poor use of grammar.

“Oh ffs. What on earth is a lesbian tutor? You mean she helps people become better lesbians?” tweeted one viewer. “Be better @NBCNews & know that this incredible woman’s sexuality has absolutely no bearing on her amazing @Jeopardy streak & smarts!”

Oh ffs. What on earth is a lesbian tutor? You mean she helps people become better lesbians? Be better @NBCNews & know that this incredible woman’s sexuality has absolutely no bearing on her amazing @Jeopardy streak & smarts! #Jeopardy — Patti M (@mamapatti55) April 26, 2022

“Amazingly bad Tweet by someone at @NBCNews. Her sexuality has absolutely nothing to do with her success on #Jeopardy,” wrote another watcher. “Crazy. In all the coverage across Canadian media never once was her being a #lesbian mentioned. You made it the lead in to the story, bad grammar too. Ridiculous.”

Amazingly bad Tweet by someone at @NBCNews. Her sexuality has absoluteky nothing to do with her success on #Jeopardy. Crazy. In all the coverage across Canadian media never once was her being a #lesbian mentioned. You made it the lead in to the story, bad grammar too. Ridiculous. https://t.co/FAgK8TcR0G — Billy MacLeod 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@BillyMacLeod) April 27, 2022

Emmy-winning news anchor and CBS 8 San Diego alum Barbara-Lee Edwards also commented on the controversial tweet. “What is poorly written, insensitive and just plain insulting?” she wrote, in the format of a Jeopardy question.

University of Calgary researcher Paul Fairie also mocked the wording of the tweet, quipping, “You can get a tutor for anything.”

What is poorly written, insensitive and just plain insulting? https://t.co/UWr7dvt1zl — Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) April 26, 2022

You can get a tutor for anything. https://t.co/uRN9N3ICHg — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) April 26, 2022

Check out more reaction to the tweet below.

This is such a weird tweet. — Girl Friday (@Girrl_Friday) April 26, 2022

Try this: Congratulations to Mattea Roach, Canadian tutor, for her amassed sum of $320,081, the most won by a Canadian contestant in Jeopardy history. — Kim PG 🖤🧡🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🫀🧠 (@kimpagegluckie) April 26, 2022

She tutors lesbians? — Hazos (@hazos1) April 26, 2022

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings