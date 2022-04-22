Mattea Roach Becomes Top ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant With 14th Consecutive Win

Jeopardy! contestants continue to reign supreme in Season 38 as current champion Mattea Roach joins the ranks of the game show’s all-time consecutive wins game list and all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.

Roach, who is a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario, won her 14th consecutive straight game of Jeopardy! on Friday, April 22, collecting $34,000 in final jeopardy and raising her total earnings to $320,081. She is now the show’s eighth-best all-time consecutive winner and tenth best all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings player.

Along with her stats, Roach is also Jeopardy!‘s winningest Canadian contestant in the history of the game show. Through her run, Roach has answered 93% of clues correctly across the 14 games. Despite her success, Roach never anticipated that she’s be entering the ranks of Jeopardy!‘s top champions when arriving at the Alex Trebek Stage for taping.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said in a statement following her landmark win. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach will return to the stage for the Monday, April 25 show where she’ll face off against two new challengers: Michael Graff from Eastvale, California, and Marietta, Georgia’s Jessie Francis. As Roach mentioned in the statement, above, Season 28 has been filled with impressive streaks, most notably Amy Schneider’s recent run and Matt Amodio‘s continued gameplay at the beginning of the season which carried a winning streak that began in Season 37.

Stay tuned to see how Mattea Roach does as she continues her run on Jeopardy! and let us know what you think about her run so far in the comments section, below.

