‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Meredith Leave Seattle in the Season 18 Finale?

It’s apt for the Season 18 finale to center on a dangerous blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial. After all, “the lifeblood” of the drama, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff says, is “Meredith and Bailey and Richard and Owen,” veteran surgeons who all face career-shifting decisions.

In the second of two episodes—the series’ 400th—Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) wants to make sure the faltering residency program is on solid footing before moving to Minnesota to join boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman) and take that prestigious Parkinson’s research position. But first she’s on a case made riskier by the blood shortage. It all leads to a cliffhanger about her future.

The program’s undecided fate also brings stress to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and to Webber (James Pickens Jr.), whose failed teaching method kicked off its decline. Their struggles “come to a surprising conclusion,” per Vernoff. Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) has the most to lose: His assistance with a dying veteran’s suicide could mean prison time.

Plus, docs/exes/parents Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) pay a visit. Overall, Vernoff suggests viewers ready “wine, popcorn and a tissue box.” A perfect prescription.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday, May 26, 8/7c and 9/8c, ABC