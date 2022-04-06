Hot Teachers: Abbott Elementary

Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!

Class is in session at Abbott Elementary, a place of learning where the hallway lights flicker, the textbooks are so out of date they’re missing the last three presidents and the principal blackmailed her way into the job.

Abbott the school may be struggling, but Abbott the show—centered on the dedicated staff—gets a glowing report card in all categories: humor, heart, and universal appeal.

“I love when people tell me they’re able to watch it with their mother or their grandfather,” says star Quinta Brunson, who created the mockumentary-style show, one of ABC’s highest-rated comedies. “It’s a fun watch. People are appreciating having that escape.”

At the center is plucky second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson, above, with Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti). Her optimism is a refreshing departure from the cynical characters all over our screens. She makes the grade with viewers and ABC, which greenlighted Abbott for a second season.

Abbott Elementary, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, April 12, 9/8c, ABC