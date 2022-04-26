‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins Clarifies Comments About His Sexuality

Supernatural alum Misha Collins took to Twitter on Monday to clarify comments he made over the weekend that appeared to imply that he is bisexual.

The actor apologized for “misspeaking” and “the clumsiness” of his language after he seemingly came out as bisexual during a Q&A panel at the Supernatural Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey. While on stage, Collins asked the crowd, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

He then followed this up by quipping, “I’m all three,” leading many fans in attendance and on social media to believe he had come out as bisexual. After realizing his mistake, Collins took to Twitter to clear up any confusion, noting that he is “straight” but “a fierce ally” of the LGBTQ community.

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience, I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual,” he wrote. “My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.”

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

“This was not my intention,” he continued. “So I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening. Thanks and I’m sorry, Misha

5/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

Collins said that he was “deeply sorry” and that he felt “sick to [his] stomach” over his comments. “I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening,” he concluded.

In the hit CW series, Collins played the angel Castiel, who confessed his love for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in the 15th and final season. He then died after sacrificing himself to save Dean.