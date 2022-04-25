‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Maddie Confides in Buck About Her Fears (VIDEO)

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) may be back in Los Angeles and in her daughter’s life — even though she and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) broke up on the way home from Boston — but that doesn’t mean she’s forgetting everything she’s missed. As you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 25 episode of 9-1-1, she’s experiencing some serious “FOMO.”

“I was just looking at the pictures, thinking I should’ve been there,” she admits to her brother, Buck (Oliver Stark). However, as he sees it, “even if you were here, living your normal life, chances are you probably would’ve missed some of those moments anyway. You can’t be with her 24/7.” While Maddie agrees that’s somewhat true, “only a bad mother misses every one.”

Buck tries to assure her she’s not a bad mother. “You were in a bad place, but you’re better now, and Jee won’t even remember you were ever gone,” he says. Unfortunately, their family history only supports her argument. “You knew something was wrong with our family even though you were a baby when Daniel died. It haunted you your whole life,” Maddie reminds him. “I don’t want that for her.” Can Buck make her feel better? Watch the clip above for more from the siblings’ sweet moment.

The brother and sister’s relationship is in a good place in part because Maddie kept in touch with Buck while she was away, something she made sure to do given their history when she was married (her husband was abusive) and the truth about their brother. “It was really important for her to leave, but not have him feel that again like she did in her marriage and in the stuff that she went through with Doug,” Hewitt previously told TV Insider. Now that she’s back, “he’s open arms. He’s happy that she’s well or on her way and trying and that she’s there, which is beautiful. I think Maddie needs somebody like that after Boston, and it was really nice that they allow him to be that person.”

Also in “FOMO,” the members of the 118 race to the rescue of a social media influencer when she has an accident in a sauna, to an emergency at a reality show wedding, and to a tragedy when a mother and her daughter go hiking. Plus, May (Corinne Massiah) questions Athena’s (Angela Bassett) career path, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) try to recapture the fun in their relationship.

