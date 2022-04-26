Kevin’s Wedding Party, A New ‘FBI’ Agent, David Spade Stand-up, MIA on ‘New Amsterdam’

This Is Us addresses a burning question: Will Kevin find true love at sister Kate’s wedding? With one agent out of commission, a new FBI officer joins the team. Former Saturday Night Live star David Spade delivers a stand-up set on Netflix. New Amsterdam follows up on last week’s cliffhanger with the fate of several docs hanging in the balance.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

A question that has the drama’s fan base buzzing as the show heads into its final month: Who did Kevin (Justin Hartley) hook up with on the night before sister Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Phillip (Chris Geere)? And could this be the start of something big? The candidates include Kevin’s ex, Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge), his friend-with-benefits Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), or possibly even Ariel (Scandal’s Katie Lowes), the wedding singer. With the exception of one cringe-worthy line of dialogue (“I’m never going to be able to fast-forward through you”), this turns out to be one of the series’ most romantic episodes to date. And when Kevin announces, “I think I’m just done with love,” don’t believe it.

CBS

FBI

8/7c

Introduced earlier this month as a guest star, Shantel VanSanten (Shooter) returns to the team as Special Agent Nina Chase, filling in for Maggie (Missy Peregrym, out on maternity leave) while the star agent recuperates from nerve damage after being exposed to sarin gas. The newbie creates some awkwardness for Special Agent Scola (John Boyd), with whom Nina has a bit of a past, but duty calls when a morning-show host is murdered inside her home.

Wilson Webb/Netflix © 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Special

Though he’s appeared in several Netflix rom-coms (The Wrong Missy, The Do-Over), this is Saturday Night Live veteran David Spade’s first stand-up special for the streamer. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, the master of snark delivers barbed jokes that absolutely should not be taken personally.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam

10/9c

Looks like some of the docs at this New York hospital may need medical help after they went off the grid following their karaoke night out. Did ED nurse Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) survive his car crash? Did Dr. Wilder’s (Sandra Mae Frank) hookup turn into a Looking for Mr. Goodbar situation? Did Mia (Genevieve Angelson) take a leap into the great beyond? And where’s Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) ardent admirer, Trevor (Ryan Faucett)? It appears Helen (Freema Agyeman) survived her collapse in Max’s (Ryan Eggold) bedroom, because NBC’s plot description suggests they’re about to have a serious talk about their long-distance future.

Inside Tuesday TV: