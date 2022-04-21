2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sets Date and Location

This summer, prepare yourselves for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28, MTV announced April 21.

The awards show, returning to the New Jersey venue will air across MTV’s linear and digital platforms, reaching more than 170 countries and territories and over 420 million households. (Given that MTV is part of Viacom, the award show will possibly stream on Paramount+, like the 2022 Grammy Awards and CMT Music Awards.) The network promises this year’s show “will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan filled audience to celebrate the biggest stars in music.”

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

“We are extremely proud MTV has chosen Prudential Center to once again host its marquee showcase, the 39th Annual Video Music Awards,” added Jake Reynolds, President, Prudential Center. “Prudential Center has enjoyed our long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights our world-class venue as a must play destination for acts of all genres. We could not be more excited to host one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated award shows and recognize the industries brightest stars, while adding to the rich history of music in New Jersey.”

Additional details about the awards show, including its host, nominees, and presenters, will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay up to date through the @MTV and @VMAs social media accounts, as well as the #VMAs hashtag.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, August 28, MTV