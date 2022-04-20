Free Solo‘s Alex Honnold is taking on another gravity-defying climbing feat in the Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui, from National Geographic.

The special, debuting, fittingly, on Earth Day on Friday, April 22, on the streaming service, follows the elite climber and “a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1,000 foot sheer cliff,” according to Disney+. “Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive ‘island in the sky’ known as a tepui.”

Dr. Means is determined to complete his life’s work by searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. To see that dream completed, the team must trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain. In the above TV Insider exclusive clip, Honnold and his team reach the base of the colossal rock wall as they go in the trenches.

“All of a sudden, the jungle opens up and this wall of rock appears,” Synnott, who chose Honnold as their climbing companion in this new adventure, says. And then, the camera zooms out, giving the first look at the completely vertical cliff before them.

Explorer: The Last Tepui is a one-hour special and is the latest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series. It will teach viewers why the tepuis, much like the Galapagos, “are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.”

The special is directed by Taylor Rees and Renan Ozturk. Jeanmarie Condon serves as senior executive producer, with Drew Pulley as executive producer and Matthew Irving as director of photography. Explorer: The Last Tepui is a National Geographic and ABC News Studios production.

Explorer: The Last Tepui, Series Premiere, Friday, April 22, Disney+