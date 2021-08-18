‘Free Solo’ Star Alex Honnold Is Coming to Disney+ With a Climbing Docuseries

Alex Honnold is climbing again, this time for a Disney+ docuseries from National Geographic.

The streaming service has greenlighted the three-part On the Edge with Alex Honnold with the subject of the Oscar-winning Free Solo. It sees him embark on a lifelong dream: an epic climbing quest across the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland.

Not only will this challenge push his physical limits, but Honnold will also meet with the scientists working on the frontline of climate change and witness the impacts of the rapid melting — in 2020, 300 billion tons of Greenland ice disappeared — for himself. He and his team will face intimidating icebergs, dangerous moulins (sinkholes on glaciers), difficult rockfalls, and ice storms as they explore. Honnold’s ultimate test will be Peak 3342, to-date unclimbed and one of the highest peaks in Greenland, with more exposed rock and less snow and ice.

“I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change,” Honnold said in a statement. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.”

Honnold is a professional adventure rock climber whose free solo ascents of America’s biggest cliffs have made him one of the world’s most recognized and followed climbers.

On the Edge with Alex Honnold will be produced by Plimsoll Productions for National Geographic. James Smith, Martha Holmes, Grant Mansfield, and Saul Goldberg are executive producers for Plimsoll Productions. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is executive producer and vice president, production and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development.