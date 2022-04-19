Which Airs First, ‘Jeopardy!’ or ‘Wheel of Fortune’? It Depends on Where You Live

Leah Williams
Most people know that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are sister shows. The tradition is that they air together (in syndication), if you compete on one of the game shows, you’re ineligible for the other, and Wheel‘s current host Pat Sajak and late Jeopardy! emcee Alex Trebek even swapped duties once for April Fools’ Day.

For many viewers, watching both series, one after the other, is a nightly routine. However, what you might not know is that the airing order depends on where you live. In the majority of markets, Jeopardy! airs first, followed by Wheel of Fortune. But if you’re used to the other way around, you’re not alone!

So which show is the better opener? And which is the better closer? The issue has sparked hometown pride-style debates on social media many times.

Even Ken Jennings has weighed in.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune also air on different channels, depending on where you live. You could grow up turning on NBC every night, and then move across the country and start tuning into ABC or CBS. Both shows are also heavily syndicated, much of Jeopardy! Is available to stream on Netflix, so there is no shortage of air times or channels on which to watch your favorite sister shows. In fact, Wheel of Fortune is, according to the Sony website, the “most successful syndicated program in the history of TV.”

With some help from Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune’s official websites, we mapped out which airs first where. In some states, it even varies within the state. Our map (below) shows whichever order is most common throughout each state.

Leah Williams & Rex Sorgatz

Sound off below with which order you are used to, and which you think works better!

Jeopardy!

Wheel of Fortune