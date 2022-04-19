Which Airs First, ‘Jeopardy!’ or ‘Wheel of Fortune’? It Depends on Where You Live

Most people know that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are sister shows. The tradition is that they air together (in syndication), if you compete on one of the game shows, you’re ineligible for the other, and Wheel‘s current host Pat Sajak and late Jeopardy! emcee Alex Trebek even swapped duties once for April Fools’ Day.

For many viewers, watching both series, one after the other, is a nightly routine. However, what you might not know is that the airing order depends on where you live. In the majority of markets, Jeopardy! airs first, followed by Wheel of Fortune. But if you’re used to the other way around, you’re not alone!

So which show is the better opener? And which is the better closer? The issue has sparked hometown pride-style debates on social media many times.

You can tell a lot about where you live based on whether Jeopardy comes on first or Wheel. — Adam Roberts (@amateurgourmet) May 11, 2021

Considering where to move this summer and whether Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune plays first is a bigger factor than I’d like to admit — Elliott Smith Stan Account (@bass_boi_) January 14, 2022

I’ve spent almost ten years comparing New York to Boston and the difference that shakes me up the most is that Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune air at opposite times!!!! — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 16, 2021

Even Ken Jennings has weighed in.

Agreed! It’s appetizer–main course. The meal–dessert paradigm in NY and LA seems weird to me. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 16, 2021

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune also air on different channels, depending on where you live. You could grow up turning on NBC every night, and then move across the country and start tuning into ABC or CBS. Both shows are also heavily syndicated, much of Jeopardy! Is available to stream on Netflix, so there is no shortage of air times or channels on which to watch your favorite sister shows. In fact, Wheel of Fortune is, according to the Sony website, the “most successful syndicated program in the history of TV.”

With some help from Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune’s official websites, we mapped out which airs first where. In some states, it even varies within the state. Our map (below) shows whichever order is most common throughout each state.

Sound off below with which order you are used to, and which you think works better!

