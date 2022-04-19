‘Ms. Marvel’: New Poster Teases Main Players in Kamala Khan’s Adventure

Ms. Marvel debuts in just 50 days. Before Kamala Khan soars into the MCU in the June 8 debut, Disney+ is sharing a new Ms. Marvel poster giving fans a glimpse into the series’ main characters.

Front and center in the poster, of course, is Ms. Marvel herself, aka Kamala. Played by Iman Vellani, Kamala is a Muslim American teen living in New Jersey trying to balance high school and family. Like Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Kamala is a superhero super fan (she has a particular love for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel). Unlike Kate Bishop, she finds herself developing superpowers of her very own.

The Ms. Marvel Twitter account shared the new poster on April 19, saying, “In 50 days, Kamala Khan’s journey begins.” The poster hints at who the main players in Ms. Marvel will be.

In 50 days, Kamala Khan’s journey begins. ⚡️#MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qtAedyP8k6 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) April 19, 2022

It shows Vellani in her super suit, and Kamala’s parents, Muneeba and Yusuf Khan (played by Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur) are featured below her. Aramis Knight‘s Red Dagger/Kareem, Saagar Shaikh’s Aamir, Yasmeen Fletcher’s Nakia, Travina Springer’s Tyesha, and Laurel Marsden’s Zoe Zimmer are also featured. Matt Lintz’s Bruno Carrelli is also seen holding a Captain Marvel-like helmet.

Kamala appears to be flying in a Captain Marvel suit in the bottom left corner of the poster. And the background is covered with comic book style pop art and notebook scribbles.

Ms. Marvel is set to be a limited series running at six episodes long. It’s directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali (also head writer). Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson serve as co-executive producers.