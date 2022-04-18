‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Begins Production on Season 2

The Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has started production on its second season ahead of the Season 1 finale on Wednesday, April 20.

A revival of Disney’s groundbreaking The Proud Family, the series revolves around Penny Proud and her madcap family, including parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, Penny is also joined by her loyal crew of friends, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, and more.

Kyla Pratt will once again reprise her role as Penny for the upcoming second season, alongside Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, and JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama. Other returning original series voice actors include Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, and Marcus T. Paulk.

The second season will also see the return of the show’s new voice additions, including Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

Season 2 also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest cast members, including Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, Liana Mendoza, and gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez.

The show was created by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who also serve as executive producers. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is also on board as exec producer and story editor. Latoya Raveneau (Rise Up, Sing Out), Rudi Bloss (DC Super Hero Girls), and Tara Nicole Whitaker (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) direct.

