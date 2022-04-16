Star Power in ‘The First Lady,’ Lizzo on ‘SNL,’ ‘Fear’ Returns, ‘Force’ Signs Off

Three great actresses—Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis—portray iconic first ladies in Showtime’s anthology drama The First Lady. Larger-than-life Lizzo doubles as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead resumes its seventh season with a fan-favorite character waiting in the wings. Spinoff crime drama Power Book IV: Force wraps its first season with an eventful chapter of the Chicago gang war.

The First Lady

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: No one’s going to put these dynamic first ladies in an East Wing corner. Three remarkable actresses—Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama—portray three of American history’s more outspoken presidents’ wives, each refusing to be pigeonholed into traditional roles. The series somewhat awkwardly shifts among the decades in reflecting their personal and political lives, but it’s still one of the more captivating historical spectacles since The Crown. As their mates, Kiefer Sutherland is FDR, Aaron Eckhart is Gerald Ford and The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Fagbenle impresses as Barack Obama. (See the full review.)

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: One of music’s biggest personalities, whose Prime Video competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls has generated positive buzz, Grammy winner Lizzo returns to SNL not just as musical guest, but as host. Let’s hope her monologue, and the show’s trademark music-video parodies, live up to expectations.

Fear the Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: The horror thriller resumes its seventh season still in a nuclear winter, with a paranoid Strand (Colman Domingo) making life miserable for survivors within his fiefdom. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), further beset with a mysterious illness, could really use a mother’s care. Which makes the news that Kim Dickens is returning sometime this season as her presumed-dead mother Madison even more exciting.

Power Book IV: Force

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: In the spinoff’s violent Season 1 finale, the relocated Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is desperately trying to recruit allies in his impending Chicago gang war with the Flynns and the Four Horsemen. What happens next will forever alter the power balance in the city’s drug trade—and likely attract the attention of local cops and federal agents.

