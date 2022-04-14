Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are appearing in The Simpsons. The sibling duo will star in the When Billie Met Lisa short coming to Disney+ on April 22, the streaming service announced April 14.

In it, Lisa Simpson gets discovered by the sibling duo while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie then invites Lisa to her studio for a Bart’s sister

When Billie Met Lisa will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

When Billie Met Lisa is the fourth Disney+ Simpsons short. It joins the Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, as well as The Simpsons in Plusaversary, released November 21, 2021 in honor of the streaming service’s second anniversary.

The short comes fresh off the tails of Eilish and FINNEAS’s first ever Oscar win. They took home Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 for “No Time to Die.” The song was made for the James Bond film of the same name.

The Simpsons had another Grammy-winner appear on the show when The Weeknd voiced two characters in a March 20 episode. In an April 7 episode, the series made history adding a deaf voice actor to the cast for the first time. American Sign Language was used in the episode, which forced the animators to get creative, given Simpsons characters only have four fingers. In the episode, Lisa meets her music icon’s son, who was born deaf.

The Simpsons is developed by Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. It was created by Matt Groening, and developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Sam Simon. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, and Matt Selman executive produce the animated series — the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history.

When Billie Met Lisa, Premieres April 22, Disney+