‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested for Alleged ‘Sexually Explicit Communication With a Minor’

The actor Joseph Gatt, known for playing Thenn Warg on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been arrested for alleged explicit sexual communication with a minor.

Gatt was served with an outstanding felony warrant on April 6 for Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense under the California Penal Code. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, confirmed Gatt’s arrest in a press release on Wednesday (April 13). He was released the same day on $5,000 bail, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.

According to the LAPD’s statement, “they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines” and the department is “seeking to identify any additional victims.”

The 50-year-old actor, who has had supporting roles in films such as Thor, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Dumbo, has denied the allegations, calling them “horrifying and completely untrue.” In a statement shared on his social media, Gatt said, “I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release,” and claimed he is “fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Gatt (@josephgattofficial)

Gatt most recently appeared as Victor Zelko in two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans. His other television credits include Syfy horror series Z Nation, The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama The 100, MTV’s supernatural teen drama Teen Wolf, and the Cinemax action series Banshee.

The LAPD has urged anyone with information on Gatt’s case to contact Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027 during business hours and 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) after hours and on weekends. In addition, anonymous tips can be made to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), visit www.lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.