‘The Masked Singer’s Armadillo Had a Lot of Fun Not Being the ‘Clue Hunter’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 6 “The Double Mask Off – Round 2 Finals.”]

The Masked Singer Season 7 has ended another round, meaning it’s said goodbye to two more contestants.

In the final episode of Round 2, Ringmaster, Armadillo, and Miss Teddy took the stage again, with solo performance and a showdown, in hopes of continuing on. But at the end, only Ringmaster moved on, while Armadillo and Miss Teddy were eliminated and unmasked as Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, and actress and singer Jennifer Holliday, respectively.

“It was so much fun to be the clue leaver instead of the clue hunter,” Chapman tells TV Insider. “It was great.”

As for leaving when he did, “I was very satisfied to be in the place I placed there,” he says. “I thought for sure I was going home right out of the gate, when I started.” And he started as a fan of the show, which factored into him saying yes in the first place. “I’m like, ‘I would love to compete,’ and then I realized, ‘oh, no, I have to sing,'” he laughs. “So I’m like, ‘What am I doing?'”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

When it came to his performances, “We used songs that reflected Dog the Bounty Hunter,” he says. “All the songs were also clues.” And “Amazing Grace” was his mother’s favorite.

It was during his second performance, “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four, that he fell. He’s fine, he assured us. “It’s padded,” he explains of the costume. “It weighs probably 200 or so pounds and when I would get up off a chair, the Fox team would have to pull me up. You can’t go down and get up, so I don’t know how in the world I ever stood back up, but you could imagine what I was thinking.”

There were clues to his identity in the costume itself as well, “in the armor and, when an armadillo is young, it’s called a pup,” he shares. “We hinted as much, I think, as we could without saying it’s Dog the Bounty Hunter. … I wanted the unanimous guessing so we threw out some really heavy clues.”

In the end, both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger figured out who he was. The former guessing right wasn’t too much of a surprise. “I’ve known Jenny for 20 years, way back when we started our careers,” Chapman reveals. “I thought right out of the gate, she was going to recognize it was me.”

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox