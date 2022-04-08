‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled After 9 Seasons

The Bravo reality series Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons following the arrest of cast member Mike Shouhed on charges of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, production sources claimed that the series had simply run its course, and the decision was made to end it. However, the cancellation comes after Monday’s report that Shouhed was arrested by the LAPD on March 27 on a charge of “intimate partner violence with injury.” According to People, the reality star was released after paying a $50,000 bond and is due back in court on July 25.

Shouhed’s attorney Alex Kessel released a statement denying the allegations against his client. “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail,” Kessel said.

“Mike’s situation has nothing to do with what is currently being reported about the show,” an alleged insider told Page Six, with a second source adding, “And there was little chance that Mike would return if there was a new season anyway.”

Shahs of Sunset debuted on March 11, 2012, and follows a group of Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills trying to navigate their active social lives and up-and-coming careers while balancing the demands of their families and traditions. Shouhed was part of the original cast that also starred Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, Asa Soltan Rahmati, and Mercedes Javid.

Despite the cancellation, TMZ reports that there are early conversations about potential future projects for some of the Shahs’ original cast, including Farahan, Javid, and Gharachedaghi.

The series was produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, with Ryan Seacrest himself serving as executive producer. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Gardner, Lauren Weber, Kit Gordon, and Hunter Braun also served as exec producers.