‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Walsh to Return as Addison in Season 18

How will Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) make her entrance this time?

Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy for her third Season 18 episode, TV Insider has confirmed. It will air on May 8, making it one of the last episodes of the season. The news comes the day after ABC revealed that Grey’s will end its season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26. The second part will also be the medical drama’s milestone 400th episode. (And don’t worry: It’s already been renewed for Season 19.)

Clear the halls! Dr. Addison Montgomery is stopping by Grey Sloan Thursday, May 5. 🥼 #GreysAnatomy @katewalsh pic.twitter.com/9Vn2M484GY — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 6, 2022

Walsh also shared the announcement on Twitter, writing “I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…” alongside a video. Then the show’s official account made it official with the episode air date.

I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏🩺 Stay tuned 💋 @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/0oDPk1L34w — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) April 6, 2022

Walsh, who first appeared in Season 1, previously reprised her role as Addison in the third and fourth episodes of the season, “Hotter Than Hell” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Then, she met the residents, making her entrance with a callback to her iconic “you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband” line, performing a uterine transplant, and meeting Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her late ex-husband Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) kids.

We’ll have to wait to see what brings Addison back this time — and if Meredith has made a decision yet as to the job Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offered her at the Mayo Clinic. Perhaps Addison can offer her some words of wisdom about working in Seattle and then leaving it behind if that’s still up in the air. And what might she think of Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who just met Meredith’s kids, if he’s still in the picture?

