‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Bailey Reacts to Meredith’s Job Offer (VIDEO)

Grey Sloan’s residency program is in some serious trouble — and a certain doctor’s frequent trips to Minnesota (which could become permanent!) really isn’t helping matters.

In the latest Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who was filling in as chief while Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) spent the day in ORs. He learned that there had been over 15 anonymous complaints — including working over 80 hours a week, being asked to perform surgeries without supervision, participating in a program with a lack of teachers — about the residency program in the previous six months. As a result, they’d received an official notification, he told Bailey: “They’re trying to shut it down.”

Next, in the April 7 episode, “Put It to the Test,” Bailey is understandably on edge when an accreditation council stops by the hospital to review the residency program. But in the promo, she has a plan: “We are going to show them who we really are.” As she and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) greet the council, Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), from the Mayo Clinic, stand behind them.

When Bailey points out the residents’ enthusiasm when it comes to working with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), however, that leads to a comment about how “rare” that is lately. (Ouch! Will that affect the chances of the residency program continuing?) That’s exactly what the rest of the promo is about: the job Hamilton offered Meredith at the Mayo Clinic. “You’re trying to poach Meredith Day,” Richard accuses Hamilton. And Bailey seems to think Meredith is going to say yes. “This program raised you!” she reminds Meredith, but then something goes wrong. Watch below for more.

As for why Hamilton and Kai are in Seattle, our guess is the “first-of-its-kind operation” that brings Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) back to Seattle to perform with Meredith.

