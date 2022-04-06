Carpool Karaoke Returns (with Nicki Minaj), TLC’s ‘Body Parts,’ A ‘Snowfall’ Wedding, A Hippo King
After two years of pandemic silence, James Corden revives his Carpool Karaoke franchise with Nicki Minaj in the passenger seat. An inspiring TLC docuseries spotlights a prosthetics pro who helps patients adjust to their artificial yet real-looking replacements. FX’s drug drama Snowfall stages a wedding that’s bound to cause mayhem. Nature tracks the life story of a battle-scarred hippo bull in Zambia.
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Another welcome sign of a return to normalcy: James Corden is back in the driver’s seat for the first new round of his award-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment since the pandemic outbreak. There’s no such thing as social distancing when a live wire like rapper Nicki Minaj is reliving her hits from the passenger’s side as Corden drives and sings along. (Camila Cabello will be the next passenger on April 18.) Corden’s other scheduled guests include Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer. Don’t worry if you can’t stay up late to watch as it airs. These things go viral instantly.
The Late Late Show With James Corden where to stream
Body Parts
Alison Vest is a certified anaplastologist (translation: prosthetics expert) with 20-plus years of experience in helping patients recover from the devastating loss of major body parts by creating artificial replacements that look real and guiding them through the transition. An uplifting new series shows her at work, in the opener treating cancer survivor Jay, whose nose was amputated in 2020. Other cases include a woman who lost her hands during an extreme bout of pneumonia and a boy who needs both ears replaced after a savage dog attack.
Snowfall
Let the rice fly like a snowdrift of cocaine when kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) helps celebrate the wedding of his partners in crime, Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph). As the family gathers, don’t be surprised if and when mayhem ensues.
Nature
The long-running natural history series turns its focus to the chronically misunderstood hippopotamus in “Hippo King,” charting the life story of a 35-year-old battle-scarred hippo. Follow one of the planet’s largest land mammals as he rises from a vulnerable orphan to a powerful leader in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley.
Moon Knight
Steven learns more about his inner alter ego Marc (both played by the appealing Oscar Isaac) in the exhilarating second episode of the Marvel fantasy adventure. The meek shop clerk soon realizes he’s out of his depth, once he encounters Kayla (May Calamawy), who only knows him as the mercenary Marc, telling her, “I think I’m in real danger and I think maybe that you’re the only person that can help me.” So why in moments of peril does he keep refusing to let Marc take over his body and become the fearsome Moon Knight?
Moon Knight where to stream
Inside Wednesday TV:
- NBA75 Celebration Game (7:30/ET, ESPN2): While ESPN airs the Knicks-vs.-Nets game the traditional way, ESPN2 marks the long history of pro basketball broadcasting with a special telecast, mirroring the looks and styles of past decades (ABC in the 1960s, CBS in the 1970s and 1980s, NBC in the 1990s) with custom graphics, theme music and special guests.
- The Kardashians — An ABC News Special (8/7c, ABC): Not so sure about “news,” but synergy is alive and well as Robin Roberts catches up with America’s most overexposed family of celebutantes, whose new reality series on Hulu (majority owned by ABC’s corporate parent, Disney) begins a week from Thursday.
- The Wonder Years (9/8c, ABC): Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) gets the chicken pox, and his misery is compounded when he’s forced to quarantine with his dad (Dulé Hill) and granddaddy (Richard Gant), whose homemade remedies are no help.
- Décor Remixed (9/8c, Cleo TV): A new lifestyle series features Philadelphia-based interior designer Dominique Calhoun, who finds creative ways to spruce up her clients’ spaces. Paired with Global Gourmet (9:30/8:30c), a cooking show starring Ghana-born Chef Effie, who introduces audiences to West African cuisine including Moroccan chicken and peppered goat.
- Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A timely installment of science series Nova follows three women whose mothers suffered with Alzheimer’s as they participate in a major study to try to prevent the disease.
- Chicago P.D. (10/9c, NBC): Capping an all-new night of Chicago procedurals, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) goes deep undercover in a drug investigation involving a family friend’s daughter. This assignment gets in the way of patching things up with Burgess (Marina Squerciati) in the wake of their daughter’s abduction.
- The Hardy Boys (streaming on Hulu): A second season of the YA mystery series based on the classic books puts brothers Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliot) on the case of a missing classmate.
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (streaming on Netflix): Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this latest perversion of the reality relationship show, a “social experiment” involving six couples in which one partner is eager to marry and the other is dragging their heels. While they face an eight-week deadline to decide, they separate with the chance to swap partners with one of the other couples. The finale and reunion episodes drop April 13.