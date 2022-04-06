Carpool Karaoke Returns (with Nicki Minaj), TLC’s ‘Body Parts,’ A ‘Snowfall’ Wedding, A Hippo King

After two years of pandemic silence, James Corden revives his Carpool Karaoke franchise with Nicki Minaj in the passenger seat. An inspiring TLC docuseries spotlights a prosthetics pro who helps patients adjust to their artificial yet real-looking replacements. FX’s drug drama Snowfall stages a wedding that’s bound to cause mayhem. Nature tracks the life story of a battle-scarred hippo bull in Zambia.

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Another welcome sign of a return to normalcy: James Corden is back in the driver’s seat for the first new round of his award-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment since the pandemic outbreak. There’s no such thing as social distancing when a live wire like rapper Nicki Minaj is reliving her hits from the passenger’s side as Corden drives and sings along. (Camila Cabello will be the next passenger on April 18.) Corden’s other scheduled guests include Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer. Don’t worry if you can’t stay up late to watch as it airs. These things go viral instantly.

Body Parts

Alison Vest is a certified anaplastologist (translation: prosthetics expert) with 20-plus years of experience in helping patients recover from the devastating loss of major body parts by creating artificial replacements that look real and guiding them through the transition. An uplifting new series shows her at work, in the opener treating cancer survivor Jay, whose nose was amputated in 2020. Other cases include a woman who lost her hands during an extreme bout of pneumonia and a boy who needs both ears replaced after a savage dog attack.

Snowfall

Let the rice fly like a snowdrift of cocaine when kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) helps celebrate the wedding of his partners in crime, Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph). As the family gathers, don’t be surprised if and when mayhem ensues.

Nature

The long-running natural history series turns its focus to the chronically misunderstood hippopotamus in “Hippo King,” charting the life story of a 35-year-old battle-scarred hippo. Follow one of the planet’s largest land mammals as he rises from a vulnerable orphan to a powerful leader in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley.

Moon Knight

Steven learns more about his inner alter ego Marc (both played by the appealing Oscar Isaac) in the exhilarating second episode of the Marvel fantasy adventure. The meek shop clerk soon realizes he’s out of his depth, once he encounters Kayla (May Calamawy), who only knows him as the mercenary Marc, telling her, “I think I’m in real danger and I think maybe that you’re the only person that can help me.” So why in moments of peril does he keep refusing to let Marc take over his body and become the fearsome Moon Knight?

