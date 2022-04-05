‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan on Kate & Toby’s End and Revival Hopes

This Is Us viewers have known for some time that Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) relationship doesn’t last into the future. Or rather, their marriage doesn’t.

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, spoke to TV Insider on the red carpet at the Paley Media Festival (PaleyFest) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to preview what’s coming up for his character and why Toby and Kate splitting up doesn’t mean he’ll no longer have a place with the Pearsons.

The actor also chatted about his next project, a pilot for ABC, and his thoughts on getting the Pearson clan together for a revival in the future. Read on for the scoop!

It’s difficult to believe that not only is the show ending but that Kate and Toby split up. There has to be more than his wanting a job up in San Francisco. There needs to be!

Chris Sullivan: Oh, yeah. There’s more to come with Toby and Kate. You’ll see in [the April 5] episode where the cracks are in the foundation. Then, the next episode will walk you through everything you need to know about how a relationship starts, how it dissolves, and how it ends – and how everything turns out okay even if there’s grief.

We’ve seen Toby continue to be a part of the family in flash-forwards. It sounds like it’s not going to be a full separation.

Yes. You’re right. [Laughs] You’ve answered your own question. Just because [Toby and Kate] are no longer in a relationship doesn’t mean that they don’t relate to each other. They still have children together. The grandchildren are a part of this family. There’s a way to end a relationship without cutting [all] ties to a group of people.

How did they make you look like you used to for those fantasy scenes Kate was having?

They got the old costume out. I shaved my face. They made me a wig. I went back and forth between prosthetics, facial hair, and [wardrobe]. It was quite the juggling act. It was like putting on an old pair of shoes. He came back pretty quickly. The Hawaiian shirt was on and Toby arrived!

What’s next for you?

I have a 30-minute comedy pilot at ABC called The Son-in-Law. The pilot is hilarious. We’ll see if it gets picked up. Otherwise, I’m working on three projects of my own that are very dark and a little funny, but a complete 180 degrees away from Toby. It’s a nice 30-minute Modern Family-style comedy.

Today, it seems as if there’s never enough content in light of streaming services. Are you up for a This Is Us limited series or reunion movie on NBC or Peacock?

Oh, for sure! I know we’ll be doing our own individual reunions. I think we should [revive] the show in ten years. No one will have to put on age makeup or ‘grey out’ their hair.

Well, except Mandy [Moore]. She’ll always have to wear makeup to look older.

[Laughs] Always.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC