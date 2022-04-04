‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu: Here’s When Each New Episode Comes Out

The series premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians is mere days away. The reality series debuts with its first episode on Thursday, April 14 on the streaming service. It will cover the family’s recent headlines, like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship, Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, and more.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives,” the series description reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

Ahead of the series premiere, here’s everything we know about The Kardashians Season 1’s release schedule.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons on E!, ending in June 2021. The family opened up about their move from cable to streaming in an interview with Variety.

“Before, on E!, it was totally us and totally amazing, but the episodes were so short,” Kim said in a video for their cover story promoting the series. “And the producers definitely knew what the E! audience wanted. And this feels a little bit more documentary-style.”

“We wanted it to be as current as possible,” she added of the show’s contents. “We hated how long we had to wait. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again.”

Khloé Kardashian said Hulu was more fitting for the family than cable. “We wanted to be with someone that’s tech forward, so we’re with the times,” she said. “For us to be still on cable was just not so on brand for us.

Being on a streaming service doesn’t mean the whole season will drop at once, however. As with much of its original programming, Hulu is dropping episodes on a weekly basis.

Season 1 of The Kardashians will be 10 episodes long with new episodes coming out every Thursday. Fans can expect the episodes to run longer than The Keeping With the Kardashians episodes.

Here’s the weekly release schedule of The Kardashians:

Episode 1, Series Premiere, April 14, 2022

Episode 2, April 21, 2022

Episode 3, April 28, 2022

Episode 4, May 5, 2022

Episode 5, May 12, 2022

Episode 6, May 19, 2022

Episode 7, May 26, 2022

Episode 8, June 2, 2022

Episode 9, June 9, 2022

Episode 10, Season 1 Finale, June 16, 2022

Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston executive produces the series alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 14, Hulu