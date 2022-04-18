‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold Teases a ‘Scare’ That ‘Sends Everyone Reeling’

“This guy needs some good times. He needs some things to go right,” Ryan Eggold (above) says of Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam.

The hospital drama’s intense two-part return (concluding April 26) has a promising start for him: The cancer survivor and widower takes time off from his war against administrator Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) for the staff’s karaoke night, slaying “Shake Your Groove Thing” with Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank, who does her part in ASL). His long-distance love Helen (Freema Agyeman) visits from London, and he plans to propose. But as the first hour unfolds from different characters’ perspectives, the evening takes a dark turn in unforeseen ways — leaving relationships, and even lives, in jeopardy.

“There’s a scare that runs through this whole ensemble,” the actor teases. “It sends everyone reeling, trying to figure out what happened and unscramble this mystery that has the potential to be very damaging for some people.”

Twists and cliffhangers abound, and while the actor won’t spoil them, he does confirm that Max will soon focus again on his plot to dethrone Veronica: “There is a conclusion coming to that story,” he promises.

Also, Eggold won’t be listening to that Peaches & Herb disco track anytime soon. “We had to hear it over and over and over again to the point where it was like psychological warfare,” he says with a laugh. “If I ever hear that song again, I’m just gonna black out.”

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC