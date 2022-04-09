‘Good Trouble,’ ‘MasterChef Junior’ & More Shows the Entire Family Will Love

Linda Maleh
Comments
Sherri Saum, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Teri Polo in Good Trouble
Freeform/Troy Harvey

Looking for shows both adults and kids will love? Whether you’re looking for something cooking, with dogs, a family favorite revival, or an ongoing teen show, there’s something for everyone on TV right now.

MasterChef Junior (Teens)

It’s the ultimate baby shower! In the April 14 episode of the kids’ cooking competition, the 12 remaining young chefs are tasked with mixing up a satisfying, well-balanced meal. And who’s doing the tasting? A restaurant full of expectant moms, including Season 8 judge and cookbook author Daphne Oz, who is awaiting the birth of her own child. (Thursday, 8/7c, Fox)

Paw Patrol

Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol (Everyone)

Ryder and his search-and-rescue canine crew are back in all-new adventures for Season 9. In the April 15 episode, the brave pups (above) keep a dance competition from going out of step after a floating floor carries contestants away. Then they solve one fishy mystery at an undersea-themed museum by helping an octopus who longs to return to the ocean. Remember: No job is too big, no pup is too small! (Fridays, 11:30am/10:30c, Nickelodeon)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Tweens)

The Proud Family is back in this revival of the animated family favorite, featuring 14-year-old Penny Proud’s adventures in the town of Smithville. The April 13 episode proves most challenging for Penny’s vain frenemy LaCienega, who might just be upstaged by her beautiful cousin LaBrea. (Wednesdays, Disney+)

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder': First Look at Tiffany Haddish's Character (VIDEO)See Also

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder': First Look at Tiffany Haddish's Character (VIDEO)

New episode tackles homelessness as Penny discovers her teacher is living at their school.

Good Trouble (Teens)

This spinoff of The Fosters follows software engineer Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as she starts her professional life in Los Angeles. And while the going is rough for her startup biz, Bulk Beauty, in the April 13 episode, her ex-boss and ex-boyfriend Evan (TJ Linnard) hatches an idea for how to save it from the tech firm that’s been trying to steal it. (Wednesdays, 10/9c, Freeform)

Good Trouble - Freeform

Good Trouble where to stream

MasterChef Junior - FOX

MasterChef Junior where to stream

PAW Patrol - Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol where to stream

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder where to stream

Good Trouble

MasterChef Junior

PAW Patrol

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder