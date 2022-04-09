‘Good Trouble,’ ‘MasterChef Junior’ & More Shows the Entire Family Will Love

Looking for shows both adults and kids will love? Whether you’re looking for something cooking, with dogs, a family favorite revival, or an ongoing teen show, there’s something for everyone on TV right now.

MasterChef Junior (Teens)

It’s the ultimate baby shower! In the April 14 episode of the kids’ cooking competition, the 12 remaining young chefs are tasked with mixing up a satisfying, well-balanced meal. And who’s doing the tasting? A restaurant full of expectant moms, including Season 8 judge and cookbook author Daphne Oz, who is awaiting the birth of her own child. (Thursday, 8/7c, Fox)

PAW Patrol (Everyone)

Ryder and his search-and-rescue canine crew are back in all-new adventures for Season 9. In the April 15 episode, the brave pups (above) keep a dance competition from going out of step after a floating floor carries contestants away. Then they solve one fishy mystery at an undersea-themed museum by helping an octopus who longs to return to the ocean. Remember: No job is too big, no pup is too small! (Fridays, 11:30am/10:30c, Nickelodeon)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Tweens)

The Proud Family is back in this revival of the animated family favorite, featuring 14-year-old Penny Proud’s adventures in the town of Smithville. The April 13 episode proves most challenging for Penny’s vain frenemy LaCienega, who might just be upstaged by her beautiful cousin LaBrea. (Wednesdays, Disney+)

Good Trouble (Teens)

This spinoff of The Fosters follows software engineer Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as she starts her professional life in Los Angeles. And while the going is rough for her startup biz, Bulk Beauty, in the April 13 episode, her ex-boss and ex-boyfriend Evan (TJ Linnard) hatches an idea for how to save it from the tech firm that’s been trying to steal it. (Wednesdays, 10/9c, Freeform)