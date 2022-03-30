‘Bridgerton’: Which Sibling Could Lead Season 3 on Netflix?

Bridgerton‘s second season may have just dropped on Netflix, but the show’s already been picked up for Seasons 3 and 4, which has us wondering, who will be the focus of the next chapter?

Season 1 told the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 shifted focus to the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), but who could be next? So far, the Shondaland show has followed the blueprint of Julia Quinn’s novels upon which the show is based, at least when it comes to the love stories.

Season 1 covered Quinn’s first book, The Duke and I, and Season 2 was based on Quinn’s second book in the series titled The Viscount Who Loved Me. If Netflix continues to follow suit, the next book on Bridgerton‘s list is Quinn’s third entry, An Offer From a Gentleman.

The book in question tells the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and a character named Sophie Beckett. While fans have come to know Benedict as an artist in the series, the show has yet to introduce a character equivalent to Sophie.

As book readers know, Season 2’s Kate Sharma was a variation of Anthony’s love interest Kate Sheffield in the novels. So, it’s possible that Benedict’s love interest might have a different name or be a variation on Sophie from the books.

The premise of An Offer From a Gentleman is that Sophie is a daughter to an earl but has been relegated to filling the role of servant by her stepmother. When she sneaks into Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, she ends up connecting with Benedict, who is entranced by her.

And while the television adaptation of Bridgerton has deviated in different ways from the books, the story order so far suggests that it will be Benedict’s turn to take the spotlight in Season 3. As for Season 4, should it follow Quinn’s novels, it would tell the story of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the book about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance.

