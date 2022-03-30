Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight,’ Buyer’s Remorse on HGTV, Oscar-Nominated ‘Bullies’
Oscar Isaac does double in Marvel’s entertaining romp Moon Knight on Disney+. A former Survivor winner-turned-renovator helps homeowners remember Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? in a new HGTV series. (CBS’s Survivor is among the few network shows not in repeat mode tonight.) A filmmaker looks back at a bullying incident from his childhood in an Oscar-nominated documentary.
Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac has great fun doing double duty as two disparate heroes trapped within the same body in the most enjoyable superhero romp since WandaVision. By day, he’s Steven, a meek gift-shop employee obsessed by Egyptian history. Which comes in handy when Steven meets his inner alter ego Marc, a ruthless mercenary who’s the human avatar for a bossy Egyptian moon god (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). The exhilarating action scenes have a slapstick Indiana Jones vibe. (See the full review.)
Moon Knight where to stream
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?
Kim Wolfe, who won the 2012 season of Survivor in Samoa, uses a similar combination of determination and ingenuity as host of a new home-renovation series in which she comes to the rescue of San Antonio homeowners with extreme buyer’s remorse. In the opener, she helps a family overhaul the cramped interior of a home they bought for its large backyard.
Survivor
With NBC and ABC mostly in repeat mode, the reality-TV pioneer stays fresh with a new episode spotlighting an age-old dilemma, when a contestant’s attempt to turn tribemates against each other backfires, and the player ends up becoming a target. Followed by new extreme competition Beyond the Edge (9/8c), where the eight remaining celebrities face new adversity when Colton Underwood seeks treatment after a snake bite, and former Full House star Jodie Sweetin tries not to sink during a 67-yard solo swim challenge.
Survivor where to stream
When We Were Bullies
Oscar-nominated this year in the documentary short category, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt’s 35-minute film looks back a half-century to a bullying incident that occurred in his fifth-grade Brooklyn class. Rosenblatt tracks down some of his former classmates (and their 90-something teacher) for a reunion of reckoning.
When We Were Bullies where to stream
Inside Wednesday TV:
- The Flash (8/7c, The CW): While Team Flash focuses on tracking down a metahuman with fiery powers, Iris (Candice Patton) leaves town to investigate a developing story in Coast City. (Which may strike a chord to fans of a certain verdant DC Comics character.)
- Forged in Fire (9/8c, History): The ninth season of the cult-favorite competition opens with four bladesmiths tasked with creating a knife from a pulverized car.
- Good Sam (10/9c, CBS): A violent storm brings an overflow of patients to the hospital, forcing Dr. Sam (Sophia Bush) and the staff to make tough choices about who and how to treat all these cases. Sam’s hard-hearted father Griff (Jason Isaacs) softens up as he deals with a young patient with a rare heart condition.
- 20/20: 24 Months That Changed the World (10/9c, ABC): Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts anchors a special report on the human and societal impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on mental health, business and work routines and personal relationships.
- Astrid & Lilly Save the World (10/9c, Syfy): The intrepid teens go head-to-head with the big bad in the first-season finale of the horror spoof.
- Married at First Sight: Australia (10:30/9:30c, Lifetime): For those who can’t get enough of the global franchise, a new season of the Down Under relationship series follows new episodes of the original Married at First Sight and Married at First Sight: Afterparty.
- White Water Summer (streaming on discovery+): A three-part reality series visits the river town of Maupin, Oregon, where rival rafting businesses help clients navigate the rapids of the Deschutes River.