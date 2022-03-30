Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight,’ Buyer’s Remorse on HGTV, Oscar-Nominated ‘Bullies’

Oscar Isaac does double in Marvel’s entertaining romp Moon Knight on Disney+. A former Survivor winner-turned-renovator helps homeowners remember Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? in a new HGTV series. (CBS’s Survivor is among the few network shows not in repeat mode tonight.) A filmmaker looks back at a bullying incident from his childhood in an Oscar-nominated documentary.

Gabor Kotschy/©Marvel Studios

Moon Knight

Series Premiere

Oscar Isaac has great fun doing double duty as two disparate heroes trapped within the same body in the most enjoyable superhero romp since WandaVision. By day, he’s Steven, a meek gift-shop employee obsessed by Egyptian history. Which comes in handy when Steven meets his inner alter ego Marc, a ruthless mercenary who’s the human avatar for a bossy Egyptian moon god (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). The exhilarating action scenes have a slapstick Indiana Jones vibe. (See the full review.)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?

Series Premiere 9/8c

Kim Wolfe, who won the 2012 season of Survivor in Samoa, uses a similar combination of determination and ingenuity as host of a new home-renovation series in which she comes to the rescue of San Antonio homeowners with extreme buyer’s remorse. In the opener, she helps a family overhaul the cramped interior of a home they bought for its large backyard.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Survivor

8/7c

With NBC and ABC mostly in repeat mode, the reality-TV pioneer stays fresh with a new episode spotlighting an age-old dilemma, when a contestant’s attempt to turn tribemates against each other backfires, and the player ends up becoming a target. Followed by new extreme competition Beyond the Edge (9/8c), where the eight remaining celebrities face new adversity when Colton Underwood seeks treatment after a snake bite, and former Full House star Jodie Sweetin tries not to sink during a 67-yard solo swim challenge.

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Oscar-nominated this year in the documentary short category, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt’s 35-minute film looks back a half-century to a bullying incident that occurred in his fifth-grade Brooklyn class. Rosenblatt tracks down some of his former classmates (and their 90-something teacher) for a reunion of reckoning.

