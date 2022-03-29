Roush Review: Over the Moon for Oscar Isaac as ‘Moon Knight’

I’ve discovered that my favorite Marvel TV shows are the ones that feel the least like a Marvel TV show.

Not since WandaVision have I enjoyed a comic-book romp as much as in Moon Knight, where the always-appealing Oscar Isaac (of Star Wars franchise and prestige TV/movie fame) does double duty as two halves of a heroic soul trapped in the same body. From Jeremy Slater, who memorably brought The Exorcist to TV on Fox, the series presents an immediately amusing dichotomy within Isaac’s Steven Grant.

By day he’s an adorably meek and lonely museum gift-shop worker—he’s introduced with Engelbert Humperdinck’s catchy lament “A Man Without Love'” on the soundtrack. Steven’s nerdy zeal for Egyptian history comes in handy when he inadvertently crosses paths with his alter ego, the ruthless mercenary Marc Spector, who takes over Steven’s body (or is it vice versa?) to do the bidding of bossy Egyptian moon god Khonshu (hilariously voiced by F. Murray Abraham) as his human avatar. In moments of peril, Marc assumes the magical suit, strength and glowing eyes of Moon Knight.

The opening chapters are thrilling fun as Steven’s hysteria mounts upon waking from blackouts amid mayhem. “You need to give me control,” Marc demands, seen only in a mirror as Steven flees from a monstrous presence in the museum after hours. “Let me save us,” Marc pleads.

When the fantastical intrigue shifts from London to Egypt, the exhilarating action scenes have a rollickingly slapstick Indiana Jones-like quality, with Steven and Marc learning to coexist uneasily, neither entirely trusting the other. Adding to the complication: an unsettling triangle involving the intrepid and foxy Layla (May Calamawy), who joins them on their adventure as they take on their nemesis, a zealot played with hammy relish and menace by Ethan Hawke.

Goodnight, Moon? More like good job. After zipping through four episodes, I’m eager to see more. And when’s the last time I felt that way about a Marvel series? You guessed it: WandaVision.

Moon Knight, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 30, Disney+