Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Blank Slate’

NBC‘s upcoming drama pilot Blank Slate from Dean Georgaris and John Fox has cast 13 Reasons Why actor Matt Passmore and A Million Little Things star Floriana Lima in lead roles.

As reported by Deadline, Passmore is set to star as Special Agent Alexander McCoy, while Lima will play Maya Logan, the seasoned head of a team of Homeland Security agents. The series comes from Universal Television and Davis Entertainment, the production company behind the long-running NBC series The Blacklist.

The story centers on Passmore’s Agent McCoy, a legend in law enforcement who doesn’t actually exist; he’s a ghost, a phantom. The FBI is then turned upside down when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge. But McCoy has his own agenda, which nobody will see coming.

Passmore is best known for his lead role as Jim Longworth in the A&E series The Glades. He also starred in the USA Network drama Satisfaction and the Fox series adaptation of Lethal Weapon. Most recently, he appeared in the HBO Max original series Frayed, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and the TV Land comedy-drama Younger.

Lima currently stars in the ABC drama A Million Little Things. She is perhaps best known for portraying Maggie Sawyer in The CW’s Supergirl and Krista Dumont in Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher. She’s also previously worked alongside Passmore in Lethal Weapon, which she starred in from 2016 to 2018.

Blank Slate is executive produced by Georgaris, Fox, and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis. Richard Shepard serves as director while also exec producing. Universal Television produces.

Blank Slate, TBA, NBC