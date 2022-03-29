‘Doctor Who’ 2022 Special: ‘Legend of the Sea Devils’ Air Date Set

Jodie Whittaker’s penultimate special as the Thirteenth Doctor now has an air date.

Doctor Who‘s “Legend of the Sea Devils” special is set to air on Easter, Sunday, April 17 on BBC America. Joining Whittaker’s Doctor in the new special are her companions, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop). Check out the full poster below.

As the official description teases, the “swashbuckling special adventure” takes the three “face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?”

In July 2021, it was announced that Whittaker would be leaving Doctor Who, with her last appearance in a special airing in the fall of 2022, as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations. (Since the news broke, she’s starred in a season of six episodes as well as the first special of the year, “Eve of the Daleks,” which premiered on New Year’s Day.) “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” Whittaker said at the time. “I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Also departing the series when Whittaker does is showrunner Chris Chibnall. “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” he said. It has since been announced that Russell T. Davies will be returning as showrunner (after working on the show from 2005 to 2009). “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” he said in a statement at the time.

Doctor Who Legend of the Sea Devils, Premiere, Sunday, April 17, BBC America